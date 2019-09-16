Pathstone Family Office LLC Buys 20,168 Shares of ASGN Inc (NYSE:ASGN)

Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its stake in ASGN Inc (NYSE:ASGN) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 612,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 20,168 shares during the period. ASGN comprises 4.4% of Pathstone Family Office LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in ASGN were worth $37,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ASGN. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of ASGN by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in ASGN in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in ASGN in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Keybank National Association OH bought a new stake in ASGN in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in ASGN by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,353 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. 91.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ASGN shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on ASGN from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $76.00 target price on ASGN and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine upgraded ASGN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their target price on ASGN to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.00.

Shares of ASGN stock traded down $0.06 on Monday, reaching $66.56. 14,159 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 224,908. ASGN Inc has a one year low of $50.33 and a one year high of $84.06. The company has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.20, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $61.99 and a 200 day moving average of $61.10.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.09). ASGN had a return on equity of 19.56% and a net margin of 4.64%. The company had revenue of $972.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $972.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that ASGN Inc will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

ASGN Incorporated provides information technology (IT) and professional staffing services in the technology, digital, creative, engineering, and life sciences fields across commercial and government sectors in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Apex, Oxford, and ECS segments.

