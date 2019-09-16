Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) Trading 7.4% Higher

Shares of Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE) traded up 7.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as $20.80 and last traded at $19.86, 10,095,380 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 96% from the average session volume of 5,150,130 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.50.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Securities raised their price objective on Parsley Energy from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley set a $21.00 price objective on Parsley Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. SunTrust Banks set a $23.00 price target on Parsley Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. MKM Partners began coverage on Parsley Energy in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Parsley Energy from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.84.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.70 and a 200-day moving average of $18.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.49.

Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $198.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.53 million. Parsley Energy had a return on equity of 5.72% and a net margin of 13.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 57.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Parsley Energy Inc will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PE. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Parsley Energy by 1,349.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 19,366,848 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $368,163,000 after purchasing an additional 18,030,770 shares during the last quarter. York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Parsley Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,043,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Parsley Energy by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,101,220 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $134,995,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587,326 shares during the last quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Parsley Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,599,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Parsley Energy by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,321,521 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $158,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511,168 shares during the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Parsley Energy Company Profile (NYSE:PE)

Parsley Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin in west Texas and Southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, its acreage position consisted of 198,946 net acres, including 154,107 net acres in the Midland Basin and 44,839 net acres in the Delaware Basin; and operated 425.3 net acres of the horizontal wells and 735.7 net acres of the vertical wells, as well an estimated proved oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves of 521.7 MMBoe.

