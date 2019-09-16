Paramount Group Inc (NYSE:PGRE) Plans $0.10 — Dividend

Paramount Group Inc (NYSE:PGRE) declared a — dividend on Monday, September 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a yield of 3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th.

Paramount Group has raised its dividend by an average of 6.8% annually over the last three years. Paramount Group has a dividend payout ratio of 42.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Paramount Group to earn $0.96 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.7%.

PGRE remained flat at $$13.30 during midday trading on Monday. 1,153,868 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,187,912. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.77. Paramount Group has a fifty-two week low of $12.18 and a fifty-two week high of $15.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.08.

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $188.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.21 million. Paramount Group had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 1.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Paramount Group will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PGRE. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Paramount Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Paramount Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 28th.

Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City, Washington, DC and San Francisco.

