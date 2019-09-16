Paramount Group Inc (NYSE:PGRE) Plans $0.10 — Dividend

Paramount Group Inc (NYSE:PGRE) declared a — dividend on Monday, September 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a yield of 3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th.
Paramount Group has raised its dividend by an average of 6.8% annually over the last three years. Paramount Group has a dividend payout ratio of 42.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Paramount Group to earn $0.96 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.7%.
PGRE remained flat at $$13.30 during midday trading on Monday. 1,153,868 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,187,912. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.77. Paramount Group has a fifty-two week low of $12.18 and a fifty-two week high of $15.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.08.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on PGRE. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Paramount Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Paramount Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 28th.
Paramount Group Company Profile
Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City, Washington, DC and San Francisco.
