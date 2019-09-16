Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Trims Stock Position in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,682,542 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 102,500 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned approximately 0.40% of Cabot Oil & Gas worth $38,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,654,486 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $126,159,000 after buying an additional 237,315 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Cabot Oil & Gas by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,501,665 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $33,572,000 after purchasing an additional 239,959 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Cabot Oil & Gas by 3.2% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 31,004 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Cabot Oil & Gas by 1,708.8% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 117,679 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $3,071,000 after purchasing an additional 111,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Cabot Oil & Gas by 25.0% during the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 777,950 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $20,304,000 after purchasing an additional 155,448 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.66% of the company’s stock.

In other Cabot Oil & Gas news, Director Rhys J. Best purchased 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.31 per share, with a total value of $122,325.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter B. Delaney purchased 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.28 per share, for a total transaction of $173,520.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 16,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $326,314. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 53,255 shares of company stock worth $895,416. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:COG traded down $0.64 on Monday, reaching $18.17. 509,824 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,096,058. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.25. The firm has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a PE ratio of 16.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.53. Cabot Oil & Gas Co. has a 12 month low of $16.01 and a 12 month high of $27.65.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $534.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $476.10 million. Cabot Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 34.79% and a net margin of 34.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cabot Oil & Gas Co. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Cabot Oil & Gas announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Friday, July 26th that allows the company to buyback 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas exploration company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. Cabot Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.86%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on COG shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cabot Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Tudor Pickering upgraded Cabot Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. MKM Partners upgraded Cabot Oil & Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. ValuEngine downgraded Cabot Oil & Gas from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 27th. Finally, Williams Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Cabot Oil & Gas currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.39.

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 174,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

