Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Sells 1,851 Shares of Dassault Systemes SE (OTCMKTS:DASTY)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC reduced its stake in Dassault Systemes SE (OTCMKTS:DASTY) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 234,789 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,851 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Dassault Systemes worth $37,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Dassault Systemes during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Dassault Systemes during the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in Dassault Systemes by 5.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 2,502 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Hartwell J M Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Dassault Systemes by 53.2% during the second quarter. Hartwell J M Limited Partnership now owns 3,217 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares during the period. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Dassault Systemes during the second quarter valued at about $1,302,000. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DASTY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $134.00 price objective on shares of Dassault Systemes in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dassault Systemes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Dassault Systemes in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Dassault Systemes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.50.

DASTY traded down $3.10 on Monday, hitting $141.85. The company had a trading volume of 3,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,209. The company has a market cap of $37.08 billion, a PE ratio of 43.25, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.00. Dassault Systemes SE has a 12-month low of $109.24 and a 12-month high of $166.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.45.

Dassault Systemes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Dassault Systemes had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 16.30%. On average, analysts anticipate that Dassault Systemes SE will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dassault Systèmes SE provides software solutions and services worldwide. The company offers SOLIDWORKS design software for 3D design, electrical and printed circuit board design, product data management, simulation, manufacturing, and technical communication; CATIA, an engineering and design software for product 3D computer-aided design (CAD); GEOVIA, which models and simulates the earth; and BIOVIA that provides the scientific community with advanced biological, chemical, and materials experiences.

