Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Raises Position in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 462,538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 19,599 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in AGCO were worth $35,879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AGCO. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in AGCO by 824.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,102,403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,513,000 after buying an additional 983,216 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of AGCO by 7,821.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 364,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,267,000 after purchasing an additional 359,800 shares during the last quarter. Turiya Advisors Asia Ltd lifted its position in shares of AGCO by 120.6% during the 2nd quarter. Turiya Advisors Asia Ltd now owns 650,673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,473,000 after purchasing an additional 355,673 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of AGCO by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,370,072 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $95,288,000 after purchasing an additional 309,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AGCO during the 2nd quarter worth $13,686,000. 81.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Richard Robinson Smith sold 4,651 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.77, for a total value of $338,453.27. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 90,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,607,224.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew H. Beck sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.17, for a total transaction of $711,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 178,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,723,487.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 76,977 shares of company stock valued at $5,761,368. 17.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AGCO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of AGCO in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of AGCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of AGCO from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AGCO from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price objective (up from $70.00) on shares of AGCO in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.73.

AGCO traded down $0.26 on Monday, reaching $76.53. The company had a trading volume of 8,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 486,079. AGCO Co. has a 1 year low of $49.50 and a 1 year high of $80.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of 19.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $70.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.20.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.23. AGCO had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. AGCO’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that AGCO Co. will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.45%.

About AGCO

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. The company offers high horsepower tractors for larger farms, primarily for row crop production; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, and residential uses.

