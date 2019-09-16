Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Has $40.83 Million Position in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lowered its position in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 418,088 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 13,654 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned 0.25% of First Republic Bank worth $40,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FRC. Swedbank acquired a new position in First Republic Bank during the second quarter valued at approximately $101,370,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in First Republic Bank by 57.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,097,305 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $181,934,000 after purchasing an additional 764,661 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in First Republic Bank by 42.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,720,178 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $172,810,000 after purchasing an additional 509,672 shares during the period. Natixis acquired a new position in First Republic Bank during the second quarter valued at approximately $24,274,000. Finally, Commerce Bank grew its holdings in First Republic Bank by 485.6% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 273,719 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,498,000 after purchasing an additional 226,981 shares during the period.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Republic Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, July 5th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $105.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of First Republic Bank in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Raymond James cut shares of First Republic Bank to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of First Republic Bank in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.17.

Shares of First Republic Bank stock traded down $0.11 on Monday, hitting $95.59. The company had a trading volume of 29,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,187,604. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.88. First Republic Bank has a twelve month low of $79.42 and a twelve month high of $107.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $92.84 and a 200-day moving average of $98.83.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The bank reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $819.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $836.26 million. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 22.94% and a return on equity of 11.30%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. Equities analysts predict that First Republic Bank will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

