Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Has $34.52 Million Stock Holdings in Lloyds Banking Group PLC (NYSE:LYG)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Lloyds Banking Group PLC (NYSE:LYG) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,156,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 849,201 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned about 0.07% of Lloyds Banking Group worth $34,523,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. FLC Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Arden Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LYG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lloyds Banking Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.75.

NYSE LYG traded down $0.03 on Monday, hitting $2.65. 101,235 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,358,625. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.93. The company has a market cap of $47.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. Lloyds Banking Group PLC has a 1-year low of $2.30 and a 1-year high of $3.46.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.99 billion for the quarter. Lloyds Banking Group had a net margin of 23.57% and a return on equity of 15.86%. Research analysts anticipate that Lloyds Banking Group PLC will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lloyds Banking Group plc provides banking and financial services under the Lloyds Bank, Halifax, Bank of Scotland, and Scottish Widows brands in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured consumer loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

