Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Grows Stake in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 281,786 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Equifax were worth $38,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equifax by 170.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,737,197 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $205,857,000 after buying an additional 1,095,138 shares during the period. Egerton Capital UK LLP bought a new stake in shares of Equifax during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $103,394,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Equifax by 101,464.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 404,225 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $54,669,000 after acquiring an additional 403,827 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Equifax by 68.3% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 618,290 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $73,267,000 after acquiring an additional 250,960 shares during the period. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Equifax during the 2nd quarter valued at $15,490,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Equifax stock traded down $0.40 on Monday, hitting $140.90. 134,729 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 635,114. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $142.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Equifax Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.68 and a 52 week high of $148.59. The company has a market cap of $17.02 billion, a PE ratio of 24.34, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.24.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The credit services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.04. Equifax had a negative net margin of 12.52% and a positive return on equity of 22.63%. The firm had revenue of $880.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $873.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Equifax Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 22nd. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.94%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on EFX shares. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Equifax to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Equifax in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Equifax from $110.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Equifax from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of Equifax to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.09.

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), International, Workforce Solutions, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage loan origination information; financial marketing; and identity management services.

