Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Buys 37,286 Shares of Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 8.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 470,930 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,286 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Skyworks Solutions worth $36,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Next Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 118.7% in the second quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 339 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 42.5% in the second quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 580 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 79.5% in the second quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 673 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaOne Investment Services LLC bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

SWKS stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $81.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 347,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,447,431. The stock has a market cap of $14.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $78.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.74. Skyworks Solutions Inc has a 1 year low of $60.12 and a 1 year high of $94.39.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $767.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $767.71 million. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 26.60% and a net margin of 26.10%. The business’s revenue was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions Inc will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. This is a positive change from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 26th. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 26.55%.

In related news, Director David J. Aldrich sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.88, for a total transaction of $858,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 213,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,295,188.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David J. Aldrich sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.49, for a total value of $387,450.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 208,032 shares in the company, valued at $16,120,399.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,999 shares of company stock worth $3,712,374. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SWKS. Barclays downgraded Skyworks Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $93.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Skyworks Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.40.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

