Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Buys 16,631 Shares of Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,140,969 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,631 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Discovery Communications worth $35,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strategic Global Advisors LLC grew its position in Discovery Communications by 37.5% in the second quarter. Strategic Global Advisors LLC now owns 62,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after acquiring an additional 17,097 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in Discovery Communications by 4.5% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 9,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its position in Discovery Communications by 22.7% in the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 187,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,771,000 after acquiring an additional 34,838 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Discovery Communications by 6.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,535,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,825,000 after acquiring an additional 154,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in Discovery Communications by 3.8% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 159,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,898,000 after acquiring an additional 5,914 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DISCA stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $27.81. 73,990 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,218,024. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.04. Discovery Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.79 and a 1-year high of $34.89. The company has a market cap of $15.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Discovery Communications (NASDAQ:DISCA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.01). Discovery Communications had a net margin of 15.62% and a return on equity of 21.53%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Discovery Communications Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Imperial Capital cut their price target on Discovery Communications from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Wolfe Research lowered Discovery Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Discovery Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.55.

In related news, Director Daniel E. Sanchez sold 1,059 shares of Discovery Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.40, for a total value of $30,075.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $476,807.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Savalle Sims sold 3,085 shares of Discovery Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.18, for a total value of $93,105.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 46,388 shares in the company, valued at $1,399,989.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

