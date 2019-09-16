Paragon (PRG) 24 Hour Volume Tops $89.00

Paragon (CURRENCY:PRG) traded 14.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 16th. One Paragon token can now be bought for approximately $0.0236 or 0.00000231 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, Tidex, IDEX and Stocks.Exchange. Over the last seven days, Paragon has traded 17.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Paragon has a market cap of $1.53 million and approximately $89.00 worth of Paragon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002541 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009845 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.31 or 0.00198984 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $121.85 or 0.01193967 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000576 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000153 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.00 or 0.00088217 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00015250 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Paragon Profile

Paragon launched on August 15th, 2017. Paragon’s total supply is 164,936,525 tokens and its circulating supply is 64,936,520 tokens. Paragon’s official Twitter account is @paragoncoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Paragon is paragoncoin.com

Paragon Token Trading

Paragon can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, HitBTC, Stocks.Exchange, Tidex and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paragon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Paragon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Paragon using one of the exchanges listed above.

