Panagora Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in Union Bankshares Corporation (NYSE:AUB)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Union Bankshares Corporation (NYSE:AUB) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AUB. Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in shares of Union Bankshares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Union Bankshares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,202,000. First National Bank of Omaha bought a new stake in shares of Union Bankshares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,641,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Bankshares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,868,000. Finally, McCollum Christoferson Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Bankshares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $500,000.

NYSE:AUB traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $39.14. 141,075 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 302,788. Union Bankshares Corporation has a one year low of $26.48 and a one year high of $41.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.44.

Union Bankshares (NYSE:AUB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.70. The business had revenue of $169.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.26 million.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AUB shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Union Bankshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Union Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Union Bankshares in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Raymond James set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Union Bankshares and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial services to consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and other depository services.

