Pampa Energia (NYSE:PAM) Trading 9.5% Higher

Pampa Energia S.A. (NYSE:PAM) traded up 9.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $16.25 and last traded at $16.25, 384,438 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 49% from the average session volume of 753,353 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.84.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup downgraded Pampa Energia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. TheStreet upgraded Pampa Energia from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. ValuEngine downgraded Pampa Energia from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pampa Energia from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Pampa Energia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $52.50 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.62, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.57 and a 200-day moving average of $26.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Pampa Energia (NYSE:PAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The utilities provider reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $1.25. Pampa Energia had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 16.83%. The company had revenue of $808.00 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Pampa Energia S.A. will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Pampa Energia by 197.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,615,187 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $125,339,000 after purchasing an additional 2,397,908 shares in the last quarter. Bienville Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Pampa Energia by 13.9% in the first quarter. Bienville Capital Management LLC now owns 667,258 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,396,000 after purchasing an additional 81,528 shares in the last quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP grew its stake in Pampa Energia by 19.6% in the second quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 528,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,306,000 after purchasing an additional 86,500 shares in the last quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Pampa Energia by 15.1% in the first quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 445,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,278,000 after purchasing an additional 58,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Pampa Energia by 299.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 379,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,159,000 after purchasing an additional 284,521 shares in the last quarter. 42.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pampa Energía SA, an integrated electricity company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Argentina. The company generates electricity through combined cycle gas-fired generating units, thermal generation plants, open-cycle gas turbines, and hydroelectric power generation systems, as well as through a wind farm.

