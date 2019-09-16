Pacer Trendpilot Fund of Funds ETF (NYSEARCA:TRND) Shares Down 0.4%

Shares of Pacer Trendpilot Fund of Funds ETF (NYSEARCA:TRND) dropped 0.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $25.27 and last traded at $25.27, approximately 300 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 6,458 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.38.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.61.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new position in Pacer Trendpilot Fund of Funds ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,156,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot Fund of Funds ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $442,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot Fund of Funds ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $319,000.

