Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 6,160 Shares of Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SEDG) by 38.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,746 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,160 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Solaredge Technologies were worth $609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Solaredge Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Solaredge Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its stake in shares of Solaredge Technologies by 44.4% in the 1st quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 2,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in Solaredge Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new position in Solaredge Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $210,000. 80.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Solaredge Technologies alerts:

Shares of SEDG stock traded up $2.55 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $78.67. 72,055 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,075,799. Solaredge Technologies Inc has a 1 year low of $32.42 and a 1 year high of $89.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $77.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 29.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.06.

Solaredge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. Solaredge Technologies had a return on equity of 17.81% and a net margin of 10.09%. The firm had revenue of $325.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Solaredge Technologies Inc will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on SEDG. UBS Group lowered Solaredge Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $73.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Cowen set a $85.00 price target on Solaredge Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Northland Securities set a $88.00 price target on Solaredge Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Solaredge Technologies from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Solaredge Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.86.

In related news, Director Doron Inbar sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.80, for a total value of $1,736,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 45,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,967,801.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Yoav Galin sold 97,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.22, for a total value of $8,211,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 59,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,971,506.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 212,995 shares of company stock worth $17,894,851 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

About Solaredge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. Its SolarEdge system consists of power optimizers, inverters, communication and smart energy management solutions, and a cloud based monitoring platform.

Featured Story: What are gap-up stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SEDG).

Receive News & Ratings for Solaredge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solaredge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.