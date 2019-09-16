Pacer Advisors Inc. Makes New $653,000 Investment in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc (NYSE:PBH)

Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc (NYSE:PBH) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 20,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $653,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,299,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,788,000 after purchasing an additional 71,275 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 2.2% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,088,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,480,000 after acquiring an additional 44,975 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 7.4% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,483,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,001,000 after acquiring an additional 102,314 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 10.3% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 874,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,158,000 after acquiring an additional 81,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 19.3% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 586,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,541,000 after acquiring an additional 94,694 shares in the last quarter.
Shares of NYSE PBH traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $35.80. The company had a trading volume of 131,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 344,126. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc has a twelve month low of $26.25 and a twelve month high of $41.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.89.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PBH. ValuEngine raised shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. CIBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a report on Monday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.07.
Prestige Consumer Healthcare Profile
Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare and household cleaning products in North America, Australia, and internationally. It operates in three segments: North American OTC Healthcare, International OTC Healthcare, and Household Cleaning.
