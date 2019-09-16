Pacer Advisors Inc. Makes New $653,000 Investment in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc (NYSE:PBH)

Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc (NYSE:PBH) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 20,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $653,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,299,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,788,000 after purchasing an additional 71,275 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 2.2% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,088,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,480,000 after acquiring an additional 44,975 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 7.4% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,483,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,001,000 after acquiring an additional 102,314 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 10.3% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 874,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,158,000 after acquiring an additional 81,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 19.3% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 586,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,541,000 after acquiring an additional 94,694 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE PBH traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $35.80. The company had a trading volume of 131,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 344,126. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc has a twelve month low of $26.25 and a twelve month high of $41.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.89.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.01. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a negative net margin of 3.81% and a positive return on equity of 12.45%. The firm had revenue of $232.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PBH. ValuEngine raised shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. CIBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a report on Monday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.07.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare and household cleaning products in North America, Australia, and internationally. It operates in three segments: North American OTC Healthcare, International OTC Healthcare, and Household Cleaning.

