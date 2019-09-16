Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $694,000 Stake in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY)

Pacer Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,326 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,203 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Korn Ferry were worth $694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Korn Ferry by 14.5% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Korn Ferry in the second quarter valued at about $206,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Korn Ferry in the second quarter valued at about $290,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Korn Ferry in the second quarter valued at about $304,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Korn Ferry in the first quarter valued at about $507,000. 91.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Korn Ferry alerts:

Shares of NYSE:KFY traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $38.53. 184,036 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 452,679. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 1.17. Korn Ferry has a one year low of $34.35 and a one year high of $50.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.15.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The business services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $484.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $475.35 million. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 15.26% and a net margin of 9.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Korn Ferry will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Korn Ferry’s payout ratio is presently 12.08%.

KFY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Sidoti lowered their price target on Korn Ferry from $72.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 6th. Robert W. Baird set a $42.00 price target on Korn Ferry and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Korn Ferry from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on Korn Ferry to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Korn Ferry presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.00.

About Korn Ferry

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides talent management solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Executive Search, Hay Group, and Futurestep. The company provides executive search services to fill executive-level positions, such as board directors, chief executive officers, chief financial officers, chief operating officers, chief information officers, chief human resource officers, and other senior executive officers for clients in the consumer, financial services, industrial, life sciences/healthcare provider, technology, and educational/not-for-profit market sectors.

Further Reading: How does a security become overbought?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KFY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY).

Receive News & Ratings for Korn Ferry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Korn Ferry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.