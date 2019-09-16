Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $563,000 Holdings in L Brands Inc (NYSE:LB)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in L Brands Inc (NYSE:LB) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 21,580 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in L Brands were worth $563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in L Brands by 117.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,401,433 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $114,877,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377,700 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in L Brands by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 4,962,678 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $129,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180,198 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in L Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,618,000. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. bought a new position in L Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $20,685,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in L Brands by 331.9% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 887,320 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $23,159,000 after purchasing an additional 681,856 shares during the last quarter. 69.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get L Brands alerts:

LB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of L Brands in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of L Brands from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Bank of America set a $30.00 price objective on shares of L Brands and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of L Brands in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $26.00 price objective on shares of L Brands and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. L Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.43.

Shares of L Brands stock traded up $0.62 on Monday, hitting $19.49. 176,594 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,589,115. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of 6.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.76. L Brands Inc has a one year low of $15.82 and a one year high of $38.00.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The specialty retailer reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. L Brands had a net margin of 4.37% and a negative return on equity of 74.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. Research analysts expect that L Brands Inc will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 22nd. L Brands’s payout ratio is 42.55%.

About L Brands

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, beauty and personal care products, home fragrance products, and accessories. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International.

Featured Article: Elliott Wave Theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L Brands Inc (NYSE:LB).

Receive News & Ratings for L Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.