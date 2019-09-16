Pacer Advisors Inc. Grows Position in Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE:LEG)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE:LEG) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,326 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 902 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Leggett & Platt during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Leggett & Platt during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Leggett & Platt by 25.1% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in Leggett & Platt by 386.0% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Leggett & Platt by 63.3% during the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LEG stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $41.88. 217,849 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 972,246. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.89. Leggett & Platt, Inc. has a one year low of $33.48 and a one year high of $46.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a PE ratio of 16.89, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.93.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 27.47%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Leggett & Platt, Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.52%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on LEG shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Leggett & Platt from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. ValuEngine raised shares of Leggett & Platt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Leggett & Platt from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.00.

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs and produces various engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Residential Products, Furniture Products, Industrial Products, and Specialized Products. The Residential Products segment offers innersprings, wire forms, and machines to shape wire into various types of springs; industrial sewing/finishing machines, conveyor lines, mattress packaging, and glue-drying equipment, as well as quilting machines; and structural fabrics, carpet cushions, and geo components.

