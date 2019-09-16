OneSoft Solutions (CVE:OSS) Trading Down 2.7%

Shares of OneSoft Solutions Inc (CVE:OSS) were down 2.7% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.73 and last traded at C$0.73, approximately 53,277 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 145,691 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.75.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.12.

About OneSoft Solutions (CVE:OSS)

OneSoft Solutions Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides software services to the oil and gas pipeline industry in Canada and the United States. It offers Cognitive Integrity Management, a software-as-a-service application that uses the Microsoft Cloud Platform and services, including machine learning, a form of artificial computing intelligence, predictive analytics, business intelligence reporting, and other data science components to assist pipeline companies to reduce or prevent pipeline failures.

