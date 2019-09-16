Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA) Shares Sold by O Shares Investment Advisers LLC

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lessened its stake in Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,887 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,630 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Okta were worth $604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OKTA. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Okta by 76.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Okta by 122.4% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Okta in the second quarter worth $30,000. Truewealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Okta in the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Okta in the second quarter worth $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Charles Race sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.34, for a total value of $5,367,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,413,887.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Benjamin A. Horowitz sold 48,897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.12, for a total transaction of $6,215,786.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,000,233.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 687,999 shares of company stock valued at $89,401,560. Insiders own 14.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on OKTA. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Okta to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Robert W. Baird set a $135.00 price target on shares of Okta and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Okta from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Okta from $114.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Okta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Okta presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.67.

Shares of OKTA stock traded up $1.66 on Monday, reaching $103.75. 162,705 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,802,908. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $128.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.90. The company has a market capitalization of $11.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.81 and a beta of 1.06. Okta Inc has a twelve month low of $41.88 and a twelve month high of $141.85.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $140.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.19 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 31.90% and a negative return on equity of 53.93%. The company’s revenue was up 48.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Okta Inc will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, a product that provides an additional layer of security for cloud, mobile, and Web applications, as well as for data; Lifecycle Management, which enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; and API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs.It also offers customer support and training, and professional services.

