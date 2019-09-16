OKCash Reaches Market Cap of $2.97 Million (OK)

OKCash (CURRENCY:OK) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 15th. OKCash has a total market capitalization of $2.97 million and approximately $1,876.00 worth of OKCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, OKCash has traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar. One OKCash coin can currently be bought for about $0.0397 or 0.00000383 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bleutrade, Bittrex, Upbit and Cryptopia.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00034028 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002290 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000052 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.56 or 0.00131060 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 22.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0860 or 0.00000830 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10,332.85 or 0.99783461 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00003562 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002410 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0656 or 0.00000634 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

OKCash Profile

OKCash (CRYPTO:OK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 24th, 2014. OKCash’s total supply is 74,744,950 coins. The Reddit community for OKCash is /r/OKCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OKCash’s official Twitter account is @OKCashCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . OKCash’s official website is okcash.co . The official message board for OKCash is okcashtalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “OK Specs Released: Nov 24th 2014PoW Ended at block: 33,186Total coins at the end of Pow/Pos Hybrid Period: 36,297,000 OKCashMax Cap: 105,000,000 OKCashFull POS started: Dec 9th 2014Proof of StakeStake Rewards: 69% 1st Year (block 531,257)| 20% 2nd (block 1,022,514) | 10% 3rd (block 1,523,771)| 6% 4th Year on wardsPoS Min Stake Time: 8 hrTransactions: 10 confirmationsStakes: 64 confirmationsBlock Time: 72 seconds average block time.Rpcport: 6969Port: 6970Test ports: ( RPCport 7979 ) ( Port 7980 ) “

OKCash Coin Trading

OKCash can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LiteBit.eu, Bittrex, Bleutrade, Trade Satoshi, Upbit and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OKCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OKCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

