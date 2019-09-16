ODUWA (OWC) Price Reaches $0.15 on Exchanges

ODUWA (CURRENCY:OWC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 16th. One ODUWA coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00001502 BTC on major exchanges including Crex24 and P2PB2B. During the last seven days, ODUWA has traded 2.6% higher against the dollar. ODUWA has a total market capitalization of $362,541.00 and $70,245.00 worth of ODUWA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ODUWA alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00032383 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 22.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002541 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000053 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.30 or 0.00139373 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10,293.41 or 1.00289424 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000682 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00003638 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 94.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000625 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded down 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002027 BTC.

ODUWA Coin Profile

OWC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 6th, 2018. ODUWA’s total supply is 14,739,803 coins and its circulating supply is 2,349,850 coins. The official website for ODUWA is oduwacoin.io . ODUWA’s official message board is medium.com/@oduwacoin . ODUWA’s official Twitter account is @Oduwacoin . The Reddit community for ODUWA is /r/oduwacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling ODUWA

ODUWA can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and P2PB2B. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODUWA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ODUWA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ODUWA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ODUWA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ODUWA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.