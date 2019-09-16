Oasis Petroleum (NYSE:OAS) Shares Up 29%

Shares of Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) shot up 29% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.87 and last traded at $4.80, 30,393,539 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 175% from the average session volume of 11,069,552 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.72.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on OAS. Raymond James downgraded shares of Oasis Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $7.50 to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Oasis Petroleum in a research note on Friday, August 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $3.50 target price for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded shares of Oasis Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $5.00 target price on shares of Oasis Petroleum and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $6.00 to $5.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.72.

The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.46, a P/E/G ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 2.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.03.

Oasis Petroleum (NYSE:OAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The energy producer reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Oasis Petroleum had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 0.59%. The firm had revenue of $529.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Oasis Petroleum Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John E. Hagale acquired 30,000 shares of Oasis Petroleum stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.85 per share, for a total transaction of $85,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 120,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,368. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Taylor L. Reid acquired 45,060 shares of Oasis Petroleum stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.76 per share, for a total transaction of $124,365.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,462,819 shares in the company, valued at $4,037,380.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 105,060 shares of company stock worth $292,666 over the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OAS. Anson Funds Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum during the second quarter worth $1,704,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 99.9% during the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 145,126 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 72,524 shares during the period. Luminus Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 201.9% during the second quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 1,000,682 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $5,684,000 after purchasing an additional 669,189 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 410.0% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,427,982 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $19,471,000 after purchasing an additional 2,755,871 shares during the period. Finally, Voleon Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum during the second quarter worth $1,216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.83% of the company’s stock.

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the North Dakota and Montana regions of the Williston Basin and the Texas region of the Delaware Basin, respectively. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 413,552 net leasehold acres in the Williston Basin; and 23,366 net leasehold acres in the Delaware Basin, as well as approximately 320.5 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated net proved reserves.

