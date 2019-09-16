O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Sells 261 Shares of Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 261 shares during the quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Assured Guaranty were worth $780,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Assured Guaranty by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,107,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,382,000 after purchasing an additional 60,746 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Assured Guaranty by 23.5% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,618,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,197,000 after buying an additional 498,139 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Assured Guaranty by 102.3% during the second quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 53,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,267,000 after acquiring an additional 27,240 shares during the period. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE lifted its holdings in Assured Guaranty by 26.4% during the second quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE now owns 1,566,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,916,000 after acquiring an additional 326,930 shares during the period. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Assured Guaranty by 25.4% during the second quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 317,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,360,000 after acquiring an additional 64,316 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.77% of the company’s stock.

Assured Guaranty stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $45.15. 24,165 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 553,155. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 1.04. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a one year low of $36.13 and a one year high of $47.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $266.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.39 million. Assured Guaranty had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 46.89%. The business’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%.

In related news, CEO Dominic Frederico sold 30,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.70, for a total transaction of $1,324,110.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,300,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,811,354.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen Donnarumma sold 6,628 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.15, for a total value of $299,254.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 97,073 shares in the company, valued at $4,382,845.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,986 shares of company stock worth $2,245,712. 2.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AGO. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Assured Guaranty in a report on Sunday, August 11th. ValuEngine lowered Assured Guaranty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Assured Guaranty from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th.

Assured Guaranty Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

