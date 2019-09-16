O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Purchases 799 Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,759 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PCAR. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in PACCAR by 5.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,314,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,957,337,000 after buying an additional 1,462,333 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in PACCAR by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,068,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,187,000 after buying an additional 350,337 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in PACCAR by 3.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,137,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,949,000 after buying an additional 132,159 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in PACCAR by 11.5% in the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 2,326,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,724,000 after buying an additional 240,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in PACCAR by 2.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,599,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,585,000 after buying an additional 36,362 shares in the last quarter. 63.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other PACCAR news, VP David J. Danforth sold 848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.66, for a total value of $60,767.68. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,958 shares in the company, valued at $355,290.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PCAR traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $70.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,696,777. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.38, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. PACCAR Inc has a 1 year low of $53.43 and a 1 year high of $73.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $66.68 and its 200-day moving average is $68.76.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.21 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 25.99% and a net margin of 9.43%. PACCAR’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.51%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PCAR shares. Loop Capital downgraded shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of PACCAR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of PACCAR from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of PACCAR from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PACCAR has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.89.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

