O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Purchases 4,182 Shares of Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,030 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,182 shares during the quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Farfetch were worth $562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirova purchased a new stake in Farfetch in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in Farfetch by 9,359.5% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 3,463 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Farfetch in the 2nd quarter worth $154,000. Community Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Farfetch in the 2nd quarter worth $208,000. Finally, LA Financiere DE L Echiquier purchased a new position in shares of Farfetch during the 2nd quarter valued at about $239,000. 66.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Farfetch stock traded up $0.49 on Monday, hitting $10.36. 57,139 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,052,131. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Farfetch Ltd has a 1-year low of $8.82 and a 1-year high of $32.40.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.09). Farfetch had a negative return on equity of 25.53% and a negative net margin of 40.23%. The business had revenue of $209.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.51 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Farfetch Ltd will post -1.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FTCH shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Farfetch from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Farfetch from $33.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. BTIG Research started coverage on Farfetch in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co set a $17.00 target price on Farfetch and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on Farfetch from $33.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.23.

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

