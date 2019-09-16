O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Grows Position in Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE) by 6.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,678 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Ameren were worth $877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEE. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ameren by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,290,891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $315,597,000 after purchasing an additional 518,279 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Ameren by 63.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 940,593 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $70,648,000 after purchasing an additional 365,451 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Ameren by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,150,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $161,560,000 after purchasing an additional 365,135 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ameren by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,389,046 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $220,707,000 after purchasing an additional 279,511 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ameren by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,019,333 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $74,972,000 after purchasing an additional 249,710 shares during the period. 70.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ameren alerts:

AEE traded up $0.67 on Monday, reaching $77.27. 64,844 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,783,995. Ameren Corp has a one year low of $62.06 and a one year high of $78.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.47. The company has a market cap of $18.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.03). Ameren had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ameren Corp will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. Ameren’s payout ratio is 56.38%.

A number of research firms recently commented on AEE. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Ameren from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Argus upgraded shares of Ameren from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. SunTrust Banks set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Ameren and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Ameren in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Ameren from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Ameren presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.17.

About Ameren

Ameren Corporation operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

Featured Article: Balance Sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.