O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Buys 561 Shares of Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,603 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $1,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hershey during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Hershey by 172.8% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Hershey during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Bremer Bank National Association acquired a new stake in Hershey during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Hershey by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HSY traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $148.08. The stock had a trading volume of 53,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,131,601. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.05. Hershey Co has a twelve month low of $99.15 and a twelve month high of $162.20. The firm has a market cap of $31.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.13. Hershey had a return on equity of 83.29% and a net margin of 15.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Hershey Co will post 5.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be paid a $0.773 dividend. This is an increase from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $3.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.65%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Hershey from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded Hershey from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Hershey from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Hershey from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group raised Hershey from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.92.

In related news, CEO Michele Buck sold 1,500 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.57, for a total value of $207,855.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 158,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,953,506.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co sold 6,000 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.05, for a total value of $918,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 86,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,212,806.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,600 shares of company stock worth $3,611,368 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

