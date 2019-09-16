O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Boosts Position in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,777 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,499 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $1,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 0.3% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 113,777 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $3,957,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management boosted its holdings in Franklin Resources by 1.8% in the second quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management now owns 19,265 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Poehling Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Franklin Resources by 4.9% in the second quarter. Poehling Capital Management LLC now owns 7,583 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA boosted its holdings in Franklin Resources by 1.2% in the first quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 30,541 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Franklin Resources by 3.1% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 13,505 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Craig Steven Tyle sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total transaction of $130,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 100,009 shares in the company, valued at $2,601,234.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 23.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BEN stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $29.74. The stock had a trading volume of 1,337,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,986,999. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.00 billion, a PE ratio of 9.32, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.22. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.57 and a twelve month high of $35.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.83 and its 200 day moving average is $32.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.35.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The closed-end fund reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 23.80% and a return on equity of 13.43%. Franklin Resources’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is currently 32.60%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Franklin Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Citigroup upped their price target on Franklin Resources from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Franklin Resources from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Barclays set a $27.00 price target on Franklin Resources and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Franklin Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.02.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

