O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Acquires 748 Shares of VF Corp (NYSE:VFC)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,804 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in VF were worth $1,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in VF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in VF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in VF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. First Bank & Trust bought a new stake in VF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in VF by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 547 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. 83.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Curtis A. Holtz sold 40,003 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.25, for a total value of $3,330,249.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 64,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,394,849.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard Carucci bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $78.93 per share, for a total transaction of $157,860.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 64,731 shares in the company, valued at $5,109,217.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,707 shares of company stock worth $4,772,660 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

VFC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on VF from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of VF in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price (up from $90.00) on shares of VF in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. TheStreet lowered VF from a “b+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on VF from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. VF currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.33.

VFC stock traded down $1.87 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $88.43. 57,161 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,464,874. The stock has a market cap of $35.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. VF Corp has a fifty-two week low of $67.18 and a fifty-two week high of $96.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $83.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.96.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The textile maker reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.02. VF had a return on equity of 34.52% and a net margin of 8.62%. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that VF Corp will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. VF’s payout ratio is presently 45.50%.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

