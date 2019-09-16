NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc Purchases 2,060 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 60.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,060 shares during the quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its position in Waste Management by 45.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 360,054 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,539,000 after buying an additional 113,173 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,909 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 45,207 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,216,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 33,755 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares during the period. Finally, Family Legacy Inc. lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 4,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. 73.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, CIBC restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Waste Management has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.25.

Shares of Waste Management stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Monday, reaching $111.71. 614,624 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,578,757. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.66. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.22 and a 1-year high of $121.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $117.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.97 billion, a PE ratio of 26.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.61.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 29.15%. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. Waste Management’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.512 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is presently 48.81%.

In related news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 8,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.40, for a total transaction of $957,468.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,060,127.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Tara J. Hmmer sold 4,739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.04, for a total transaction of $559,391.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,770,398.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 97,361 shares of company stock worth $11,374,563 in the last quarter. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

