NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc Decreases Stock Position in Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD)

NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lessened its stake in shares of Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD) by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,600 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,200 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Trade Desk by 95.7% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,518,927 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $573,761,000 after buying an additional 1,231,808 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Trade Desk by 1.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,466,365 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $488,215,000 after purchasing an additional 41,609 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Trade Desk by 72.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,227,743 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $515,613,000 after purchasing an additional 937,371 shares during the period. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in Trade Desk by 4.9% in the first quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 719,150 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $142,356,000 after purchasing an additional 33,700 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in Trade Desk by 7.8% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 581,451 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $115,098,000 after purchasing an additional 42,227 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TTD traded up $2.45 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $209.94. 369,577 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,311,297. Trade Desk Inc has a 52 week low of $102.35 and a 52 week high of $289.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $250.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $223.48. The company has a market capitalization of $9.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.34, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 2.77.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.51. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 17.44%. The company had revenue of $159.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Trade Desk Inc will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TTD shares. Citigroup lowered Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $205.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Trade Desk to $250.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Nomura increased their target price on Trade Desk from $144.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Trade Desk from $210.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Trade Desk from $206.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Trade Desk presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $225.67.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 10,000 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.50, for a total transaction of $2,335,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,392 shares in the company, valued at $24,142,032. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian John Stempeck sold 20,000 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.56, for a total value of $5,251,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 483,189 shares of company stock valued at $124,147,354. Company insiders own 17.44% of the company’s stock.

The Trade Desk, Inc, a technology company, provides a self-service omnichannel software platform that enables clients to purchase and manage data-driven digital advertising campaigns in the United States and internationally. The company's platform allows clients to manage integrated advertising campaigns in various advertising channels and formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on a multitude of devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV (CTV).

