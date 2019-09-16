Nuformix (LON:NFX) Stock Price Down 1.5%

Nuformix PLC (LON:NFX)’s share price was down 1.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 6.50 ($0.08) and last traded at GBX 6.65 ($0.09), approximately 1,725,304 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 53% from the average daily volume of 1,130,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6.75 ($0.09).

The stock has a market capitalization of $30.64 million and a PE ratio of -16.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 8.07 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 6.81.

About Nuformix (LON:NFX)

Nuformix plc develops pharmaceutical products using its cocrystal technology in the United Kingdom. Its lead programs include NXP001, which is used for oncology supportive care; and NXP002 for use in the treatment of fibrosis. The company is also developing NXP003, which is under the pre-clinical stage for the treatment of anti-inflammatory diseases.

