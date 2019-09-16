Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) Shares Sold by Rock Springs Capital Management LP

Rock Springs Capital Management LP decreased its position in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) by 95.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 162,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,087,500 shares during the quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP’s holdings in Novavax were worth $952,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Novavax by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 123,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 22,000 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Novavax in the 2nd quarter valued at about $197,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Novavax by 3,799.2% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 435,107 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 423,948 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Novavax by 7,685.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 79,331 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 78,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its stake in Novavax by 86.7% in the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 1,537,130 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 713,752 shares during the last quarter. 28.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO John Trizzino sold 5,578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.72, for a total transaction of $31,906.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,456. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NVAX traded up $1.14 on Monday, reaching $7.46. 61,770 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,019,187. Novavax, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.01 and a fifty-two week high of $51.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.44 and a 200 day moving average of $3.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.66 million, a PE ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 2.04.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.61) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $3.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.40) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Novavax, Inc. will post -5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Novavax from $25.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Novavax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Novavax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Novavax from $10.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.40.

Novavax, Inc, together with its subsidiary, Novavax AB, a late-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases. The company's lead vaccine candidates include ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein recombinant nanoparticle vaccine with aluminum phosphate as an adjuvant that is in Phase III clinical trial to protect infants from RSV disease through maternal immunization; and NanoFlu, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treating seasonal influenza in older adults.

