NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NovaGold Resources is a gold and copper company engaged in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Alaska and Western Canada. The Company is rapidly moving to production at its hundred percent owned Nome Operations in Alaska, which includes Rock Creek, Big Hurrah and Nome Gold. NovaGold recently announced its partnership with Teck Cominco to build the Galore Creek copper-gold mine in northwestern British Columbia, with NovaGold and Teck Cominco each owning 50% of the project once Teck Cominco has completed its partnership requirements. “

Separately, B. Riley set a $9.00 price objective on shares of NovaGold Resources and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd.

NG stock opened at $6.38 on Thursday. NovaGold Resources has a 12 month low of $3.42 and a 12 month high of $7.95.

NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 26th. The mining company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02).

In other NovaGold Resources news, VP David A. Ottewell sold 28,968 shares of NovaGold Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.78, for a total transaction of $167,435.04. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 610,456 shares in the company, valued at $3,528,435.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory A. Lang sold 50,225 shares of NovaGold Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.47, for a total transaction of $375,180.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 264,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,972,789.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 600,598 shares of company stock valued at $3,873,912 over the last 90 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NG. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in NovaGold Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $63,913,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in NovaGold Resources by 16.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,017,220 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $41,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,752 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in NovaGold Resources by 21.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,103,529 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $24,252,000 after purchasing an additional 724,307 shares during the last quarter. Exor Investments UK LLP lifted its position in NovaGold Resources by 11.6% during the second quarter. Exor Investments UK LLP now owns 6,573,905 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $38,852,000 after purchasing an additional 684,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in NovaGold Resources by 4.8% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,135,817 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $83,543,000 after purchasing an additional 645,308 shares during the last quarter.

About NovaGold Resources

NovaGold Resources Inc primarily explores for and develops gold mineral properties in Canada and the United States. Its principal asset is the Donlin Gold property covering an area of 71,420 acres located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

