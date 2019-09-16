Northern Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) Shares Up 7.9%

Northern Oil & Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) shares shot up 7.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.30 and last traded at $2.19, 13,689,620 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 141% from the average session volume of 5,679,717 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.03.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NOG. Northland Securities set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Northern Oil & Gas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Northern Oil & Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.88.

Northern Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $186.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.11 million.

In related news, major shareholder Robert B. Rowling bought 1,508,382 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.55 per share, with a total value of $2,337,992.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder Robert B. Rowling bought 985,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,576,160.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Oil & Gas by 40.9% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 21,540 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 6,250 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Oil & Gas by 16.3% in the second quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 71,500 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Northern Oil & Gas in the second quarter worth $27,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Oil & Gas by 3.3% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 461,057 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after buying an additional 14,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northern Oil & Gas in the second quarter worth $31,000.

About Northern Oil & Gas

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Bakken and Three Forks formations in the Williston Basin of North Dakota and Montana.

