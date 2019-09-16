Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd (TSE:NDM) Senior Officer Sells C$45,360.00 in Stock

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd (TSE:NDM) (NYSE:NAK) Senior Officer Sean Magee sold 54,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.84, for a total transaction of C$45,360.00.

Sean Magee also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 22nd, Sean Magee sold 146,000 shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.97, for a total transaction of C$141,620.00.

Shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals stock traded up C$0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$0.83. The company had a trading volume of 72,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,488. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $312.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.80. Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd has a 1-year low of C$0.56 and a 1-year high of C$1.47.

Separately, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals from C$0.90 to C$1.30 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Company Profile

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in the United States. Its principal mineral property is the Pebble copper-gold-molybdenum project that includes 2,402 mineral claims covering approximately 417 square miles located in southwest Alaska. The company was formerly known as Northern Dynasty Explorations Ltd.

