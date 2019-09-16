Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd (TSE:NDM) Senior Officer Sells C$45,360.00 in Stock

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd (TSE:NDM) (NYSE:NAK) Senior Officer Sean Magee sold 54,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.84, for a total transaction of C$45,360.00.
Sean Magee also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, August 22nd, Sean Magee sold 146,000 shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.97, for a total transaction of C$141,620.00.
Shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals stock traded up C$0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$0.83. The company had a trading volume of 72,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,488. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $312.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.80. Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd has a 1-year low of C$0.56 and a 1-year high of C$1.47.
Northern Dynasty Minerals Company Profile
Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in the United States. Its principal mineral property is the Pebble copper-gold-molybdenum project that includes 2,402 mineral claims covering approximately 417 square miles located in southwest Alaska. The company was formerly known as Northern Dynasty Explorations Ltd.
