No BS Crypto Hits Market Cap of $80,534.00 (NOBS)

No BS Crypto (CURRENCY:NOBS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 16th. One No BS Crypto token can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including BitForex, CoinEx and Stocks.Exchange. No BS Crypto has a total market cap of $80,534.00 and $4,921.00 worth of No BS Crypto was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, No BS Crypto has traded up 6.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002539 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009723 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.38 or 0.00198117 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $121.83 or 0.01184033 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000571 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000152 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $9.08 or 0.00088269 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00015376 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00020062 BTC.

No BS Crypto Profile

No BS Crypto was first traded on May 4th, 2018. No BS Crypto’s total supply is 2,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,248,464,200 tokens. No BS Crypto’s official Twitter account is @noBScrypto . No BS Crypto’s official website is nobscrypto.com

Buying and Selling No BS Crypto

No BS Crypto can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, Stocks.Exchange and CoinEx. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as No BS Crypto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire No BS Crypto should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase No BS Crypto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

