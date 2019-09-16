Nexus (NXS) Market Cap Achieves $13.73 Million

Nexus (CURRENCY:NXS) traded 5.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 16th. One Nexus coin can now be bought for approximately $0.21 or 0.00002088 BTC on major exchanges including Binance, Cryptopia, Trade By Trade and Upbit. Nexus has a total market capitalization of $13.73 million and approximately $161,677.00 worth of Nexus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Nexus has traded down 3.4% against the US dollar.

Nexus Profile

Get Nexus alerts:

Nexus (NXS) is a PoW/nPoS coin that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 19th, 2014. Nexus’ total supply is 64,464,036 coins. Nexus’ official website is www.nexusearth.com. The Reddit community for Nexus is /r/nexusearth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nexus’ official Twitter account is @NxsEarth and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Nexus can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade By Trade, Upbit, Bittrex, Binance and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nexus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nexus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nexus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nexus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.