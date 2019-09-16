NewYorkCoin Price Tops $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (NYC)

NewYorkCoin (CURRENCY:NYC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 15th. One NewYorkCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Exrates, YoBit, Crex24 and Trade Satoshi. NewYorkCoin has a total market cap of $788,119.00 and approximately $383.00 worth of NewYorkCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, NewYorkCoin has traded down 18.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.50 or 0.00690590 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00010206 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000024 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00018167 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0787 or 0.00000760 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000042 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0790 or 0.00000763 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000317 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000237 BTC.

NewYorkCoin Profile

NewYorkCoin (NYC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 4th, 2014. NewYorkCoin’s total supply is 134,024,588,760 coins. NewYorkCoin’s official website is nycoin.community . The Reddit community for NewYorkCoin is /r/nycoincommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NewYorkCoin’s official Twitter account is @NYCCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

NewYorkCoin Coin Trading

NewYorkCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: FreiExchange, Trade Satoshi, YoBit, Crex24 and Exrates. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NewYorkCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NewYorkCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NewYorkCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

