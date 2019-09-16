New Relic Inc (NYSE:NEWR) Shares Sold by Telemark Asset Management LLC

Telemark Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of New Relic Inc (NYSE:NEWR) by 13.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,000 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the quarter. New Relic comprises 1.3% of Telemark Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Telemark Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.22% of New Relic worth $11,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new position in New Relic during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $401,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of New Relic by 14.2% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 371,885 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,171,000 after acquiring an additional 46,196 shares during the period. Toronado Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of New Relic by 71.6% in the second quarter. Toronado Partners LLC now owns 265,797 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $22,994,000 after acquiring an additional 110,908 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of New Relic by 261.4% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,886 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 3,534 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of New Relic by 41.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,569 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 3,681 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

NEWR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of New Relic in a research note on Monday, August 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group set a $73.00 price objective on shares of New Relic and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of New Relic in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of New Relic to $73.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC set a $120.00 price objective on shares of New Relic and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.00.

NEWR stock traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $57.59. 210,610 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,115,375. The firm has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -185.23 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.51. New Relic Inc has a 1-year low of $54.83 and a 1-year high of $109.51.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The software maker reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $141.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.73 million. New Relic had a negative net margin of 9.93% and a negative return on equity of 8.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that New Relic Inc will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Mark Sachleben sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.98, for a total transaction of $1,454,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Lewis Cirne sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.61, for a total transaction of $367,965.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 114,054 shares of company stock worth $9,166,488. 17.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides various digital products worldwide. Its cloud-based platform and suite of products include New Relic Platform, which enable organizations to collect, store, and analyze data. The company offers New Relic Application Performance Management that provides visibility into the performance and usage of server-based applications, such as data pertaining to response time, transaction throughput, error rates, top transactions, and user satisfaction; New Relic Mobile, which provides code-level visibility into the performance and health of mobile applications running on the iOS and Android mobile operating systems; and New Relic Browser that monitors the page view experiences of actual end-users for desktop and mobile browser-based applications.

