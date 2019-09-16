New Relic Inc (NYSE:NEWR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $144.27 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that New Relic Inc (NYSE:NEWR) will announce $144.27 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for New Relic’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $145.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $143.13 million. New Relic reported sales of $114.90 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 25.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that New Relic will report full year sales of $603.87 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $600.85 million to $608.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $749.39 million, with estimates ranging from $734.10 million to $760.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow New Relic.

Get New Relic alerts:

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The software maker reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. New Relic had a negative return on equity of 8.55% and a negative net margin of 9.93%. The firm had revenue of $141.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. New Relic’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on New Relic from $104.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective (down previously from $90.00) on shares of New Relic in a research note on Monday. Argus upgraded New Relic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of New Relic in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, UBS Group set a $73.00 price objective on New Relic and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. New Relic has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.93.

In related news, CEO Lewis Cirne sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.10, for a total value of $1,531,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CRO Erica Schultz sold 4,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.21, for a total value of $252,631.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 22,002 shares in the company, valued at $1,280,736.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 114,054 shares of company stock worth $9,166,488 over the last quarter. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Elkfork Partners LLC increased its position in New Relic by 51.9% in the 2nd quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC now owns 1,394 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in New Relic by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 90,697 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,846,000 after acquiring an additional 12,900 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in New Relic by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,259,823 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $108,987,000 after acquiring an additional 241,662 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in New Relic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $445,000. Finally, Tiverton Asset Management LLC increased its position in New Relic by 54.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tiverton Asset Management LLC now owns 6,386 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 2,251 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NEWR traded down $0.24 on Monday, hitting $58.17. 4,778,443 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,022,993. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $64.79 and a 200 day moving average of $89.80. New Relic has a twelve month low of $50.00 and a twelve month high of $109.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -187.65 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

New Relic Company Profile

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides various digital products worldwide. Its cloud-based platform and suite of products include New Relic Platform, which enable organizations to collect, store, and analyze data. The company offers New Relic Application Performance Management that provides visibility into the performance and usage of server-based applications, such as data pertaining to response time, transaction throughput, error rates, top transactions, and user satisfaction; New Relic Mobile, which provides code-level visibility into the performance and health of mobile applications running on the iOS and Android mobile operating systems; and New Relic Browser that monitors the page view experiences of actual end-users for desktop and mobile browser-based applications.

See Also: Strangles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on New Relic (NEWR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for New Relic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Relic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.