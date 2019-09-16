NeutriSci International (CVE:NU) Trading Down 15.4%

NeutriSci International Inc (CVE:NU) shares traded down 15.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06, 214,168 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 59% from the average session volume of 134,611 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.85 million and a PE ratio of -3.00.

NeutriSci International Company Profile (CVE:NU)

NeutriSci International Inc develops and markets nutraceutical products in Canada and internationally. It offers Neuenergy, a chewable tablet designed to deliver enhanced focus and mental clarity; nu.thc and nu.cbd sugar-free chewable cannabinoid tablets that offer a metered dose of THC/CBD; and BluScience line of products to support optimal health.

