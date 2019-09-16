Neurotrope Inc (NASDAQ:NTRP) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Neurotrope Inc (NASDAQ:NTRP) have been given a consensus broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the two brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Neurotrope’s rating score has declined by 100% from 90 days ago as a result of a number of analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Analysts have set a 12 month consensus price target of $8.50 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post ($0.32) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Neurotrope an industry rank of 77 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

NTRP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Neurotrope from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Neurotrope from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Neurotrope from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $13.00 to $1.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Maxim Group cut shares of Neurotrope from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Neurotrope by 7.5% in the second quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 229,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after acquiring an additional 16,100 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Neurotrope by 45.5% in the second quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 104,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after acquiring an additional 32,500 shares during the period. MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neurotrope in the first quarter valued at approximately $690,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Neurotrope by 46.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 6,490 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Neurotrope by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 266,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after purchasing an additional 47,609 shares during the period. 15.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NTRP traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.89. 4,320 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 559,096. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.99 and its 200 day moving average is $5.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.23 million, a P/E ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 2.41. Neurotrope has a one year low of $0.81 and a one year high of $9.38.

Neurotrope Company Profile

Neurotrope, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of a product platform for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. Its lead product candidate is bryostatin, a natural product isolated from a marine invertebrate organism, a bryozoan called Bugula neritina. The company also develops bryostatin for other neurodegenerative or cognitive diseases and dysfunctions, such as Fragile X syndrome, multiple sclerosis, and niemann-pick type C diseases.

