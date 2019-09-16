Needham & Company LLC Lowers Alder Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALDR) to Hold

Alder Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALDR) was downgraded by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

ALDR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Alder Biopharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alder Biopharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Svb Leerink began coverage on shares of Alder Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. BidaskClub lowered shares of Alder Biopharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Alder Biopharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.57.

Shares of ALDR stock traded up $8.49 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $18.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,084,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 569,102. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.49. Alder Biopharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $8.39 and a 12-month high of $18.70. The company has a quick ratio of 8.94, a current ratio of 8.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $814.63 million, a PE ratio of -3.81 and a beta of 2.56.

Alder Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALDR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.99) by $0.27. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alder Biopharmaceuticals will post -4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Alder Biopharmaceuticals by 236.9% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,217 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Alder Biopharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $126,000. Fulcrum Capital LLC acquired a new position in Alder Biopharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $127,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Alder Biopharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $156,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Alder Biopharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $167,000.

Alder Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alder BioPharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutic antibodies to transform the treatment paradigm for patients with migraine in the United States, Australia, and Ireland. The company's lead product candidate is eptinezumab, a monoclonal antibody (mAb) inhibiting calcitonin gene-related peptide, which is in the late-stage clinical development for the prevention of migraine.

