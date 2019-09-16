Nebulas Achieves Market Cap of $31.80 Million (NAS)

Nebulas (CURRENCY:NAS) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 16th. During the last seven days, Nebulas has traded down 0.9% against the US dollar. Nebulas has a market capitalization of $31.80 million and $5.93 million worth of Nebulas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nebulas coin can currently be purchased for about $0.65 or 0.00006414 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi, BCEX, Gate.io and OKEx.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00039494 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $464.85 or 0.04557553 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000377 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0312 or 0.00000306 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 23.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000269 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001117 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000088 BTC.

About Nebulas

Nebulas is a coin. It launched on September 1st, 2017. Nebulas’ total supply is 104,758,956 coins and its circulating supply is 48,627,715 coins. Nebulas’ official message board is medium.com/nebulasio . Nebulas’ official Twitter account is @nebulasio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Nebulas is nebulas.io . The Reddit community for Nebulas is /r/nebulas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Nebulas

Nebulas can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Neraex, OKEx, LBank, Huobi, BCEX, Gate.io and Allcoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nebulas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nebulas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nebulas using one of the exchanges listed above.

