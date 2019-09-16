Nature’s Sunshine Products (NASDAQ:NATR) Short Interest Update

Nature’s Sunshine Products (NASDAQ:NATR) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 77,100 shares, an increase of 8.4% from the July 31st total of 71,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.3 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of NATR traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $9.62. 439 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,272. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Nature’s Sunshine Products has a 52-week low of $6.12 and a 52-week high of $10.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.19. The company has a market cap of $188.00 million, a P/E ratio of 31.42 and a beta of 0.67.

Nature’s Sunshine Products (NASDAQ:NATR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $90.72 million for the quarter. Nature’s Sunshine Products had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 4.83%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Nature’s Sunshine Products by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 17,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Nature’s Sunshine Products by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 16,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,925 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Nature’s Sunshine Products by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 3,034 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Nature’s Sunshine Products by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 118,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 3,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Nature’s Sunshine Products by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 469,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,365,000 after acquiring an additional 4,852 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th.

About Nature’s Sunshine Products

Nature's Sunshine Products, Inc, a natural health and wellness company, primarily engages in the manufacture and sale of nutritional and personal care products worldwide. It operates through four segments: NSP Americas; NSP Russia; Central and Eastern Europe; and NSP China. The company offers general health products related to blood sugar support, bone health, cellular health, cognitive function, joint health, mood, sexual health, sleep, sports and energy, and vision.

