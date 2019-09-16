Nanometrics (NASDAQ:NANO) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nanometrics (NASDAQ:NANO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nanometrics is a leading provider of advanced, high-performance process control metrology and inspection systems used primarily in the fabrication of semiconductors and other solid-state devices, such as data storage components and discrete including high-brightness LEDs and power management components. It’s automated and integrated metrology systems measure critical dimensions, device structures, overlay registration, topography and various thin film properties, including film thickness as well as optical, electrical and material properties. The company’s process control solutions are deployed throughout the fabrication process, from front-end-of-line substrate manufacturing, to high-volume production of semiconductors and other devices, to advanced wafer-scale packaging applications. Nanometrics’ systems enable advanced process control for device manufacturers, providing improved device yield at reduced manufacturing cycle time, supporting the accelerated product life cycles in the semiconductor market. “

Several other brokerages also recently commented on NANO. Benchmark restated a buy rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Nanometrics in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine downgraded Nanometrics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. BidaskClub downgraded Nanometrics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, August 10th. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on Nanometrics in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Nanometrics currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Shares of Nanometrics stock opened at $30.86 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.10. Nanometrics has a 52 week low of $25.52 and a 52 week high of $38.60. The company has a market capitalization of $779.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 4.01, a current ratio of 5.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Nanometrics (NASDAQ:NANO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21. Nanometrics had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 10.58%. The business had revenue of $67.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Nanometrics will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Timothy J. Stultz sold 47,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total value of $1,681,429.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 257,249 shares in the company, valued at $9,014,004.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Timothy J. Stultz sold 12,014 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.17, for a total value of $422,532.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 239,263 shares in the company, valued at $8,414,879.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,725 shares of company stock worth $2,129,533 over the last quarter. 6.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NANO. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Nanometrics by 12.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,038,476 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $140,175,000 after purchasing an additional 450,356 shares during the period. THB Asset Management purchased a new stake in Nanometrics during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,851,000. FMR LLC raised its position in Nanometrics by 15.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,209,498 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,349,000 after purchasing an additional 163,008 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nanometrics during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,469,000. Finally, Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nanometrics during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,169,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

About Nanometrics

Nanometrics Incorporated provides process control metrology and inspection systems for use primarily in the fabrication of semiconductors and other solid-state devices, and industrial and scientific applications worldwide. The company offers automated metrology systems that provide optical critical dimension, thin film metrology, and wafer stress metrology for transistor and interconnect metrology applications; and integrated metrology systems that are installed onto wafer processing equipment to provide near real-time measurements.

